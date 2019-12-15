|
|
David Lynn Haynes
David Lynn Haynes was born to Lynn J and Virginia Haynes July 2, 1943 in Muskegon, Michigan, and raised in Kneeland, California. He died at his Santa Rosa home with his family at his side on December 8, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Catherine L. Haynes; son, Sean (Callie) Haynes; daughter, Katrina (Brian) Bornino, brother Roger D. Haynes, two grandsons Nicholas and Spencer Haynes and Aunt Donna Mullen. He was pre-deceased by son David R. Haynes.
David was a graduate of St. Patrick's Seminary, Menlo Park, CA with Bachelor of Philosophy and Master of Divinity degrees in 1971. H served at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Napa, CA 1971-1973. He was the owner for 40 years of David Haynes Insurance Agency.
David will be remembered for his life-long hard work and dedication to his family, his devotion to his Catholic faith, his willingness to share his wealth of knowledge of the Bible and his spell-binding story telling.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at St. Eugene's Cathedral, 2323 Montgomery Dr, Santa Rosa. A Rosary Service will take place on Tuesday, December 17th at 6 pm at Daniels Chapel of the Roses, 1225 Sonoma Ave., Santa Rosa. Private inurnment. A Celebration of Life will be held following the Mass at the St. Eugene's Parish Life Center.
Memorial donations may be sent to: The Marian Sisters of Santa Rosa PO Box 1297, Santa Rosa, CA 95402, or Catholic Relief Services, PO Box 17152, Baltimore, MD 21298.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Dec. 15, 2019