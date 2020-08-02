David M. Sullivan JrOn the evening of July 28th, 2020 at the age of 96, David M. Sullivan Jr peacefully passed away in his home surrounded by his loved ones. David was born December 13, 1923 in San Francisco California to his mother Clara Culhane of Butte Montana and his father David M Sullivan Sr. of Wabash Indiana. He grew up in Northern California where he attended the University of San Francisco. Upon completion of his studies, he served as a Lieutenant in the US Navy. After proudly serving our country he became the proud owner of his father's sporting goods shop, Sullivan's Sport and Ski in San Francisco. In his later years, David settled in Petaluma where he and his wife built a loving home that became a haven for family and friends to gather and create lifelong memories. He enjoyed the great outdoors, duck hunting and fishing, tending to his peaches, and picking blackberries with his grandchildren. His favorite daily activities included watching old westerns and walking his best pal Niña. He was a charismatic man, full of wit and charm. David is survived by his loving wife Erendira Sullivan, three children, three stepchildren, eight grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.