1/1
David M. Sullivan Jr.
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David M. Sullivan Jr
On the evening of July 28th, 2020 at the age of 96, David M. Sullivan Jr peacefully passed away in his home surrounded by his loved ones. David was born December 13, 1923 in San Francisco California to his mother Clara Culhane of Butte Montana and his father David M Sullivan Sr. of Wabash Indiana. He grew up in Northern California where he attended the University of San Francisco. Upon completion of his studies, he served as a Lieutenant in the US Navy. After proudly serving our country he became the proud owner of his father's sporting goods shop, Sullivan's Sport and Ski in San Francisco. In his later years, David settled in Petaluma where he and his wife built a loving home that became a haven for family and friends to gather and create lifelong memories. He enjoyed the great outdoors, duck hunting and fishing, tending to his peaches, and picking blackberries with his grandchildren. His favorite daily activities included watching old westerns and walking his best pal Niña. He was a charismatic man, full of wit and charm. David is survived by his loving wife Erendira Sullivan, three children, three stepchildren, eight grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press Democrat on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Parent-Sorensen Mortuary and Crematory - Petaluma
850 Keokuk Street
Petaluma, CA 94952
(707) 763-4131
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Parent-Sorensen Mortuary and Crematory - Petaluma

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 1, 2020
Dave was a wonderful man who we met when we visited our daughter and family in Petaluma. He and Ere treated us like family and we became friends. Our hearts are saddened by his passing but we feel grateful to have the chance to meet both Dave and Ere. Ere, we send you our condolences, please know we love you.
John and mary Leary
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved