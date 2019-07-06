|
David Mark Sumpter
David Mark Sumpter, 63, died on Sunday, June 23, following a brief illness. David was born and raised in Healdsburg where he graduated from Healdsburg High School in 1974. A two-sport athlete, Dave played football and baseball and experienced success in both sports. Upon graduation, he was employed in the printing business for many years at Dunicliff/Healdsburg Printing.
While life certainly had its ups and downs for Dave, he was in good spirits right up to the end. He was the best friend of Georgia Arzate, the proud uncle of Sarah and Joshua Sumpter, the brother of Gary and Brian Sumpter , and the brother-in-law of Shawn Sumpter. He was predeceased by his parents, Charles and Nellie Sumpter, and niece Sarah. He leaves behind many cousins and friends.
Dave was a Bay Area sports fan of the first degree, especially when it came to the San Francisco Giants. He watched their games right up to the very end.
Services for Dave will be held Monday, July 8 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Asti. A reception follows at St. Peter's Catholic Church hall in Cloverdale.
Rest in peace, Dave.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from July 6 to July 7, 2019