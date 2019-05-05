|
|
David Milo Burrell
David Milo Burrell was born in Santa Rosa, CA on September 21, 1943 and passed away at the age of 75 following an acute illness on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 in Anacortes, WA. Dave is survived by his daughter, Dianne McFarland, (husband David), grandsons, Miles McFarland and Zachary Tarro, brother, Stan Burrell and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by the love of his life, his wife of 44 years, Christine Burrell, his parents Earl and Bessie Burrell, mother-in-law, Winifred Turnidge, siblings Ross Burrell, Glenn Burrell, Wayne Burrell (dec. Lucy), and Nadine Church (Chuck). Dave was a long-time resident of Sonoma County. He worked for the County of Sonoma for over 28 years as a heavy equipment operator and foreman, retiring in 1999. Dave also served our country as a Veteran of the National Guard for many years. Dave was well known and treasured by all who knew him. He will be dearly missed.
Services will be held at the Fred Young Funeral Home in Cloverdale, CA with a visitation and viewing on May 10, 2019 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. and a funeral service the following day, May 11, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. (reception immediately following-location tbd; private inurnment at a later date). Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the of your choosing.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on May 5, 2019