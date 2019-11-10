Home

Parent-Sorensen Mortuary and Crematory - Petaluma
850 Keokuk Street
Petaluma, CA 94952
(707) 763-4131
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Enmanji Buddhist Church
1200 Gravenstein Hwy. S
Sebastopol, CA
David Murakami Notice
David Murakami
David passed away peacefully at home the morning of September 29, 2019. He was 73 years old and was a lifelong resident of Petaluma. He graduated from Petaluma High School in 1964 and then started a 28-year career at Mare Island Naval Shipyard. After being retired for 3 years, he then went to work for the City of Vacaville as a plant electrician for 13 years and retired in May of 2015.
He leaves behind his mother Marian; father Curly; brothers Wes (Denise), Ken (Patricia), and Chris (Donna); nieces and nephews, Christina Bolzman (Nicholas), Alyssa Ishizu, Captain Mark Ishizu, Steven Ishizu (Averi), Megan Ishizu, Natalie Steingruber (Kaden), Brandon Ishizu, and Ryan Ishizu; grandnieces, Luthian and Everly; grandnephew, Scipio; aunts, Alyce and Yoshi; and numerous cousins. Preceded in death by his father Tom Murakami.
Memorial Services will be held at the Enmanji Buddhist Church in Sebastopol, 1200 Gravenstein Hwy. S., at 2:00 pm, Saturday the 16th of November. Friends and family are invited to attend in remembering David.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Nov. 10, 2019
