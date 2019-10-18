Home

Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church
David Peter Thoennes


1937 - 2019
David Peter Thoennes
David Peter Thoennes
David Peter Thoennes was born in Parkers Prairie, Minnesota on December 22, 1937. His family moved to Seaside, Oregon in 1942. He enjoyed high school sports and had a strong work ethic at a young age.
Dave proudly served his country in the United States Air force from 1956-1960 as an Airman First Class. He retired from Hewlett-Packard after 40 years of loyal employment.
He loved and enjoyed life to the fullest. He enjoyed being outdoors, hiking, golfing, backpacking and waterskiing. He could fix anything and never hired a repairman. Later in life, he pursued bike riding, often logging 50 miles a day. In March 2010, he rode 1,564 miles, winning a March Madness Award. His family was his priority and he enjoyed playing games, making them laugh, dancing with his girls and teaching them to love family and the outdoors.
Alzheimer's took his memory, but not his love for his family and friends. Everyone who knew him experienced his zest for life and laughter.
He leaves behind his wife of 53 years, Linda and his daughters Jennifer (Brian Currie), Kate (Ben Latham), Lisa (Jim Hinrichsen), and Amy (Justin Jolley), as well as his much-loved grandchildren, Carsten, Duncan, Wyatt, Emery and Lily.
Visitation and Rosary Tuesday, October 15, 2019 4:00-8:00 p.m. at East Lawn Mortuary
Funeral Mass Wednesday, October 16, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church.
A private burial will take place at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family would be honored by donations to the in his name.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Oct. 18, 2019
