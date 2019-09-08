Home

Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
The Villa Chanticleer
David Samuel Alger
David Samuel Alger, passed away on September 4, 2019 at age 47, after a six-month battle with Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. Raised by Joseph and Joyce Alger in Healdsburg along with his brother John Alger. He attended Healdsburg High and Santa Rosa Junior College, while coaching Pal Bears, Windsor Knights and Windsor High football. One of his first jobs was Manager at Office Depot. A few years later he started working at Sierra Spring Water Co., / Alhambra Water where he started out delivering bottled water but soon became Field Operations Manager, he worked there for 17 years. After leaving, he joined PolarClad and was the Operations Manager for five years. Along the way he met and married Kathy Bogue the love of his life of 22 years. They were both raised in Windsor, such a small town back in the 70s and 80s, not knowing one another until one night enjoying Country Music in Sebastopol. They were married in 1997 enjoying so many activities together like softball, bowling, camping, concerts, baseball, football games, boating and traveling with friends. While raising his two beautiful daughters, Brooke and Kaitlyn, soon to enjoy and watch all of their school and sporting activities for years to come. David is survived by his wife Kathy, his beloved children; Brooke Claire Alger and Kaitlyn Marie Alger. His younger brother John, sister-in-law Jamie Alger, father-in-law Michael Bogue and preceded in death by his mother-in-law Nydia Bogue. Many loved nieces and nephews; two nieces, four nephews, two great-nieces, and two great-nephews.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at The Villa Chanticleer followed by a Celebration of Life. Located at 900 Chanticleer Way, Healdsburg CA.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Sept. 8, 2019
