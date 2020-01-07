|
|
David (Dave) Schwiesow
David (Dave) Schwiesow died peacefully at his home with family on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at the age of 77 and after an almost two-year battle with pancreatic cancer. He is survived by his two daughters, their husbands, and two grandsons.
Dave was born in Wisconsin, but lived most of his life in Santa Rosa, California, and long supported his community. He graduated high school in Alameda County and earned a bachelor's degree at Sonoma State University. Dave spent most of his career working in the paper business and, in this field, became a small business owner. Dave was a proud Veteran of the Marine Corps, serving several years overseas in Asia. Dave was a member and president of the local Active 20-30 Club. In this role, he traveled to other countries and welcomed people who traveled to California to expand the Club and its community.
One of Dave's great passions was gardening and most notably, working on Bonsai trees. He had previously been a member of the Redwood Empire Bonsai Society and local Bonsai clubs. He felt most at peace in the garden, tending to his trees, flowers and plants and with his koi fish. Dave also enjoyed watching tennis and playing chess. It didn't matter if he won or lost at chess, it was the love of playing the game.
Dave was appreciated for his friendship, which is evidenced by the large circle of friends he had throughout his life, some for more than 50 years and some of whom he just met.
Dave made an impact on others' lives, was loved and will be missed by many. Hombre.
To honor Dave's memory, donations could be made to Memorial Hospice or the .
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Jan. 7, 2020