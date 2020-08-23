David Scott Browne

David Scott Browne, 61 passed away April 24, 2020 after a nine-month battle with cancer.

David grew up in Laguna Beach CA. He graduated from Sonoma State University, then settled in Petaluma working for an environmental agency in the North Bay.

He enjoyed the outdoors, surfing, camping, fishing, and traveling to Mexico while spending his down time watching his favorite classic western movies and television shows.

David is survived by his siblings Jaimie Browne, Doug Browne, Stevie Fritz (Joe), his nieces Alyx and Brooke, and nephew Brenden.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store