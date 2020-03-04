|
David W. Johnson
August 30, 1968 - February 27, 2020
David W. Johnson, 51, was born in Santa Rosa, California on August 30, 1968 and died unexpectedly on February 27, 2020. David is survived by his father, Dave L. Johnson, his sister, Deanna (Rafael) Ramirez, his niece, Breeana Ramirez, and nephew, Andrew Ramirez. He is preceded in death by his mother, Janet Johnson.
David loved the outdoors, He was the happiest in life when he was climbing a mountain, backpacking through the wilderness or camping under the stars. David also loved motorcycle rides along the Sonoma Coast. He was an avid disc golf player and played many courses.
David graduated from Piner High School in 1987. After high school he entered the Navy and spent 8 years in the service, he was stationed in Hawaii which was his dream place to live as he was an avid surfer who was always looking for the next big wave. His nickname was "Big Wave Dave." In the last month of his life he had started a new job at Jack London State Park he loved working there and loved the outdoors. David passed away there from an apparent heart attack.
He will be greatly missed.
Friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Windsor Healdsburg Mortuary, 9660 Old Redwood Highway, Windsor, Ca 95492. Inquiries can be made to them at 707.838.6000 or by visiting whcmortuary.com.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Mar. 4, 2020