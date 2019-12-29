Home

Parent-Sorensen Mortuary and Crematory - Petaluma
850 Keokuk Street
Petaluma, CA 94952
(707) 763-4131
David Miller
David W. Miller
David W. Miller passed away at home on December 23, 2019. He grew up in Petaluma, CA and graduated from Napa Valley Junior College. David was employed by the Veteran's Hospital in San Francisco for the past 33 years. After marrying, he moved to the San Francisco/Oakland area. David is preceded in death by his parents Robert and Wanda Miller and his half-sister Barbara. He is survived by his wife Barbara. Mr. Miller will be cremated and laid to rest at Cypress Hill Memorial Park in Petaluma, CA.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Dec. 29, 2019
