David William Culp
David William Culp passed away peacefully on April 17, 2020 in Santa Rosa, California, after a long battle with heart failure. Born in Chicago, Illinois, David was a solid American citizen who loved this country. He served proudly in the US Navy from 1952-1960. David was a dyed in the wool Harley-Davidson man who also loved Fords. Known for his good sense of humor, he loved to joke. He was fun loving, kind and a Christian man of faith, above all. He was a master mechanic and owned and operated Eagle Forklift. He worked in the industry for thirty five years and was a member of the Independent Auto Workers Union.
He is survived by his beloved wife Leah Culp who is grateful that God put them together, son Michael Culp (Beth), eight grandchildren, brother George Culp and niece Beverly Larsen Murrin.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Apr. 26, 2020