Home

POWERED BY

Services
Daniels Chapel of the Roses
1225 Sonoma Avenue
Santa Rosa, CA 95402
(707) 525-3730
Resources
More Obituaries for David Culp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David William Culp

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David William Culp Notice
David William Culp
David William Culp passed away peacefully on April 17, 2020 in Santa Rosa, California, after a long battle with heart failure. Born in Chicago, Illinois, David was a solid American citizen who loved this country. He served proudly in the US Navy from 1952-1960. David was a dyed in the wool Harley-Davidson man who also loved Fords. Known for his good sense of humor, he loved to joke. He was fun loving, kind and a Christian man of faith, above all. He was a master mechanic and owned and operated Eagle Forklift. He worked in the industry for thirty five years and was a member of the Independent Auto Workers Union.
He is survived by his beloved wife Leah Culp who is grateful that God put them together, son Michael Culp (Beth), eight grandchildren, brother George Culp and niece Beverly Larsen Murrin.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Daniels Chapel of the Roses
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -