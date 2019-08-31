|
|
David Yoshio Umino
October 16, 1946 - August 25, 2019
David Yoshio Umino passed from this life to the next on Sunday, August 25, 2019. His ten- year battle with thyroid cancer is over. He was born in Orosi, California to Henry and Hideko Umino. He had three brothers, Paul, Jim and Bob. David graduated from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo, and worked as a metallurgist for many years in the Bay Area. After moving with his family to Sebastopol, he eventually retired from engineering and grew premium pinot noir grapes on their property for 20 years. He was a passionate farmer. He will be remembered for his strong Christian faith, his love for his wife, Paula, and their children Amy Umino Rodrigues (Mark) and Peter Umino (Tina) and the grandchildren, Isaac, Maya, Adeline, and Aliya. He enjoyed racing cars and spending time with international students. He was a caring and generous person and will be missed by all who loved him.
His life will be celebrated at a later date.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1, 2019