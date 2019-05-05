|
|
Dawn Marie Grose
July 7, 1968 - April 6, 2019
Dawn Marie Grose was born and raised in Santa Rosa, California. Upon graduation from Montgomery High School, she went on to work in the family business as Office Manager at D & J Auto. In 1992, she gave birth to the love of her life, her daughter Jamie Marie. In 2003, she, along with her family, relocated to Castle Rock, Washington where she worked in retail sales. In 2017, she welcomed the second love of her life, her grandson RJ Reynolds. Dawn Marie was active in classic car shows. She enjoyed showing her 1968 Camaro and co- hosting car shows. She was known for her clever sense of humor and infectious smile. Family was where her heart was always at. She will be remembered for how loving she was when it came to her family, friends and fur babies.
Dawn Marie is survived by her daughter, Jamie Marie Reynolds, her Grandson RJ Reynolds, Parents Jim and Donna Grose all of Castle Rock, Washington. She is also survived by her sister Judy Grose of Santa Rosa, California and her Brother Jim Grose of Pembroke, Kentucky, in addition to numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of life potluck will be held on May 11, 2019 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Lexi's Pizza in Lexington, Washington.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on May 5, 2019