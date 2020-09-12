Deana Rosa Ratto

June 17, 1938 - September 2, 2020

Deana Rose Ratto passed away on September 2, 2020. She was born in San Francisco to Lena and Giuseppe Rattaro where she was raised along with her siblings, Linda (Michael) and Fred (Pam).

Deana attended Notre Dame High School and San Francisco State University where she earned her Bachelor of Science degree in nursing and began her career at Mount Zion Hospital as a labor and delivery nurse.

She met the love of her life, Jim, and married him on January 18th, 1964. They were married for 56 years. During those years, they raised two sons, Steve (Tiffany (deceased)) and Louis (Julie). Deana loved being surrounded by her grandchildren, Kassie, Ali, Gianna, Maddy, Jamison, James and Joe. Besides her own sister, she was especially close to her sister-in-law Angie, with whom she shared a close relationship. She left many nieces, nephews, cousins and long time friends who will miss her dearly.

Deana and Jim moved to Santa Rosa in 1969 for Jim to pursue his business ventures. She was able to retire from nursing but kept very busy with her boys' school activities, attending every baseball and football practice and game. She spent much time honing her Italian cooking skills taught by her mom Lena and mother in law Pina. Jim and the boys so enjoyed being the consumers of that labor of love.

Deana was very devoted to her Catholic faith and attended mass every Sunday.

Deana decided to take up bowling and amassed a team of like minded friends who, besides loving the weekly league, would go on annual trips together where they would enjoy the sightseeing and each others' company immensely. That group was still as tight as ever even though their bowling days came to an end.

Her other passion was golf. That was a true love/hate relationship as all golfers well know. As her golfing days waned, she would never miss the opportunity to catch a tourney on TV.

Deana's life is a legacy of love. She left us all with memories that will be forever treasured.

Due to the Covid 19 restrictions, a private service for family will be held.

Any memorial donations in Deana's name may be made to St. Jude's Children's' Research Hospital.



