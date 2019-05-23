|
|
Debbie Harris
With great sadness the family of Pamela Debra Cull Harris announces her passing on May 8, 2019 at Kaiser Hospital in Santa Rosa at the age of 68.
Debbie was born on April 5, 1951 in Napa and graduated from Petaluma Senior High School and worked over 40 years at St. Joseph Hospital in Petaluma.
She is survived by sisters Peggy Lucas and Linda Reese, daughter Bernadette Mosher of Grants Pass, Oregon and son Freeman Harris of Rohnert Park, CA, and four grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at a future date. For service information, please contact
[email protected]
Published Online in the Press Democrat from May 23 to May 27, 2019