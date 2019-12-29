|
Deborah Dorothea Gubi
September 13, 1925
- November 27, 2019
Deborah was a 25-year resident of Santa Rosa who passed away peacefully in the early morning hours on November 27th, 2019, after a several months stay in memory care.
Deborah was born in Vienna, Austria where she enjoyed many outdoor adventures with her father. She moved to Israel in 1939 with her sister and parents. She was married to Ladislav Zvi Gubi in 1945 and had two sons there Phil and Ron.
The family moved to the United States in 1958, settling in San Francisco in 1960 where Deborah had her third son Dave in 1963.Starting in 1970, she made a life for herself and Dave, raising him as a single parent. She returned to school and studied to become a proficient medical transcriptionist, a field she worked in until her retirement in 1988 when she moved to Santa Rosa.
Deborah loved her retired life in Santa Rosa and enjoyed gardening, cooking great meals, going to the symphony and opera, being a member of several local clubs, and traveling, After several years of retirement, she enrolled at Santa Rosa Junior College, graduating in 1993 with an Associate in Arts degree then transferring to Sonoma State University where she earned her Bachelor of Arts Degree in English {Creative Writing} in 1996.
She moved to Jacksonville Oregon in 2012 to be closer to her son Phil and wife Terri .
Deborah was preceded in death by her former husband Ladislav Zvi Gubi MD, sons Ron and Dave.
She will be greatly missed and always remembered.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Dec. 29, 2019