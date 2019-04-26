|
Deborah Lander
March 2, 1953 - March 31, 2019
Debbie Kay (Temple) Lander passed away peacefully on March 31st, 2019 in Santa Rosa after a courageous battle with cancer.
Born in Sebastopol, California to Fred and Cora Temple, she was the youngest of two children. The Temple family lived in Sebastopol for all of Debbie's childhood and she was a graduate of El Molino High School. After graduation, she worked at a number of accounting and secretarial jobs within the Sonoma County area including JC Penney, Carrera's Automotive, and First American Title Company. Her last job was in the tasting room of DeLoach Winery and she dearly loved all of her 'DeLoach family'.
In 1970 Debbie was blessed with the birth of her son Steve Gugel and they lived in the Sebastopol/Santa Rosa area for many years. In 1988 Debbie met John Lander after a suggestion from a mutual friend and they quickly became a couple. In 1995 they were married at St. Luke's Lutheran church in Santa Rosa and became members of the St. Luke congregation. Together Debbie and John shared a love of wine tasting, house boating and travel. She especially enjoyed sight-seeing and taking in the local culture of cities across the US after one of John's races.
Debbie will always be known for her irreverent sense of humor, magical laugh and love of family and friends. She graciously hosted many family events including numerous Thanksgiving celebrations and the annual Lander Family Christmas Party. Grandma Deb could always be counted on to remember a birthday and bring joy to family members with her easy-going humor and sweet smile.
Debbie and John were hit hard by the Coffey Park fire that took their home of 15 plus years. They were in the process of healing and rebuilding from that experience when Debbie became ill. Happily, she got to see the house start to take shape before her passing. Though dearly missed, we take comfort that her beautiful spirit will continue to be with us.
Debbie was predeceased by her parents Fred and Cora Temple and grandson Steven Gugel Jr. She leaves behind her brother Steve Temple, son Steve (Mashell) Gugel, step-daughters Tami (Dennis) Lander-Lines, Cherie (David) Lander-Sparks. Her grandchildren include Amber Gugel, Skylar Lines, Logan Lines, Ryan 'Cody' Meek, Kelsie Meek and two great-grandchildren Wyatt Jeffers and Carsyn Lafrance.
In honor of her request, no formal religious service will be held, instead a celebration of life will take place this summer. An exact date is TBD. Donations in Debbie's honor can be made to the or St. Luke's Lutheran Church of Santa Rosa. Words of condolence to the family can be sent to Eggen & Lance Chapel/Santa Rosa Mortuary.
