1/1
Deborah Lynn Riggle
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Deborah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Deborah Lynn Riggle
July 31, 1954 - July 2, 2020
Deborah Lynn Riggle passed away in Santa Rosa, CA on July 2, 2020 after a long illness. She passed away peacefully with her loving mother by her side. Debby was born in Sebastopol, CA on July 31, 1954 to Pat and Iva Riggle. She attended Sebastopol area schools and graduated from Analy High School, Class of 1972. She was preceded in death by her loving father, Pat Riggle. She is survived by her mother, Iva Riggle; uncles, aunts, cousins and friends.
Debby's sweet smile and laughter will be greatly missed by all. There will be a Graveside Service at Pleasant Hills Memorial Park on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 11:30am. Family and friends are welcome, please wear a mask. A Celebration of Debby's Life will be held at a later date and a notice will be placed in the Press Democrat.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press Democrat from Jul. 19 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Pleasant Hills Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Pleasant Hills Memorial Park & Mortuary - Sebastopol
1700 Pleasant Hill Road
Sebastopol, CA 95472
707-823-5042
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pleasant Hills Memorial Park & Mortuary - Sebastopol

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 18, 2020
Debby was the most wonderful Cousin, Friend and Person. She had the most kindest beautiful heart and disposition Ive ever known. She is definitely Ivas daughter. They are very dear to our Family and Friends. She always had a smile and knew just what to say to make people happy. We had such good times and I have nothing but good memories. Debby you will be missed and we will always think of you fondly. We will miss you dearly. May God Bless You and Your Family and Friends. Until we meet again. We love you.
Love Cousin Tammy and Chuck Pinola ❤❤❤
Tammy and Chuck Pinola
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved