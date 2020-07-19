Debby was the most wonderful Cousin, Friend and Person. She had the most kindest beautiful heart and disposition Ive ever known. She is definitely Ivas daughter. They are very dear to our Family and Friends. She always had a smile and knew just what to say to make people happy. We had such good times and I have nothing but good memories. Debby you will be missed and we will always think of you fondly. We will miss you dearly. May God Bless You and Your Family and Friends. Until we meet again. We love you.

Love Cousin Tammy and Chuck Pinola ❤❤❤

