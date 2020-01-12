|
Deborah Montgomery
Born on January 1, 1948 in Springfield, IL, she passed away in Santa Rosa, CA on December 22, 2019 at the age of 71. After graduating from Sonoma State University, Deborah went on to become a leading expert and administrator in the landscape industry. For 35 years, her expertise was sought after in various large and small landscaping companies, until her retirement in 2017.
She leaves behind her loving husband of 28 years, Bob Montgomery, her dear brother Steve Wilson and dear sister Rewen Basham and numerous beloved nieces and nephews. She will be fondly remembered and deeply missed.
A Celebration of Deborah's Life will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Noon at Tonayan Restaurant, 500 Raley's Town Center, Rohnert Park. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the .
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Jan. 12, 2020