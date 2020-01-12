Home

POWERED BY

Services
Daniels Chapel of the Roses
1225 Sonoma Avenue
Santa Rosa, CA 95402
(707) 525-3730
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
12:00 PM
Tonayan Restaurant,
500 Raley's Town Center
Rohnert Park., CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Deborah Montgomery
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deborah Montgomery


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Deborah Montgomery Notice
Deborah Montgomery
Born on January 1, 1948 in Springfield, IL, she passed away in Santa Rosa, CA on December 22, 2019 at the age of 71. After graduating from Sonoma State University, Deborah went on to become a leading expert and administrator in the landscape industry. For 35 years, her expertise was sought after in various large and small landscaping companies, until her retirement in 2017.
She leaves behind her loving husband of 28 years, Bob Montgomery, her dear brother Steve Wilson and dear sister Rewen Basham and numerous beloved nieces and nephews. She will be fondly remembered and deeply missed.
A Celebration of Deborah's Life will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Noon at Tonayan Restaurant, 500 Raley's Town Center, Rohnert Park. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the .
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Deborah's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Daniels Chapel of the Roses
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -