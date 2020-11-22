Deborah Shaw Holden

October 7, 1952 - November 4, 2020

Deborah Shaw Holden, loving mother and grandmother, sadly passed away in her home at the age of 68. Deborah, also known as Lady Ladybug and Debbie, was born in San Francisco, CA to James and Lorraine Shaw.

Deborah leaves behind two daughters Elizabeth and Justine, along with five beautiful grandchildren Isabelle, Andrew, Kiana, Quentin, and Samantha, whom she adored greatly. She was also a loving foster parent to many young people.

Raised in the city, she attended St. Thomas High School in San Francisco and later received her teaching degree from San Francisco State University. She moved to Santa Rosa in 1987 and taught as a substitute teacher. Later started her own children's clothing store and spent many years working at Form Print Design.

She found her true passion in life was working with Girl Scouts. Deborah played an active role in the community for decades. She worked for Social Advocates for Youth after retiring her position in Girl Scouts.

She has made so many wonderful friends in her life and has impacted so many hearts with her compassion, love and wisdom. Deborah had dedicated her life to helping others and making the world a better place. Needless to say she will be missed by so many.

To honor Deborah her family has decided to wait till spring to have a celebration of life.

Donations may be made in

Deborah's honor to:

Girl Scouts Holiday Bag Program

c/o Shannon McMath

106 Leland Street

Santa Rosa, CA 95404

Checks payable to Troop 10280

Or to:

Social Advocates for Youth

2447 Summerfield Road

Santa Rosa, CA 95405



