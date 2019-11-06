|
Debra Anne (DeBruin) Franzman
On October 31st, 2019 the world lost the most amazing person and traveler who could find joy in the most obscure places. She loved traveling faraway places, hiking neighborhood trails or bicycling with her friends. She loved to root for her local Giants, 49ers and Warriors. Most of all, Deb loved her family and friends. They meant everything in the world to her. Born and raised in Santa Rosa, Deb was a 61-year resident of Sonoma County until her home burned up in the Tubbs fire and re-located to Foresthill, CA. Debra is survived by her husband John, of 36 years, children Melissa (Pete), Leanne (Craig) and Kevin (Paula). She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren Melita, Eva, Calvin and Victor. She also leaves behind sisters Jackie, Janette (Tim) and Vicki along with in-laws John and Joyce Franzman, Kathy, Nancie and David (Linda) and many nieces and nephews. Debra was preceded in death by her parents Victor and Lillian DeBruin, sister in law Deborah and niece Michelle.
In lieu of flowers, Debra had asked for donations to be made to either Sutter Auburn Faith hospital foundation, designated Hospice. Sutterhealth.donationdrive.com or the Redwood Forest Foundation Inc. Plant a Redwood at rffi.org
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2019