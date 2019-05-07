Home

Tuesday, May 7, 2019
11:00 AM
1700 Pleasant Hill Rd
Sebastopol, CA
Debra Jean Hildreth


1958 - 2019
Debra Jean Hildreth Notice
Debra Jean Hildreth
June 6, 1958 - April 25, 2019
Debra passed away on April 25th, 2019 with her children by her side. She was born in Palo Alto, CA. She moved to Sebastopol, CA. at the age of 12 with her family. They moved to a ranch and raised animals throughout her childhood. She graduated from Analy High School in 1976.
Her hobbies and passions in life included 4-H club, choir, 12 string guitar, writing, art, gardening, and working on hot rods. The greatest love of her life is her children and grandchildren.
She enjoyed spending time at the beach, redwoods, lakes, and rivers with her family and friends.
She is survived by her mother Doris, husband David, brothers Chris, Rick, and John, sister Cheryl, children Liz and Brian, grandchildren Brian, Chloe, Cameron, and Serenity.
Services will be held at 1700 Pleasant Hill Rd. Sebastopol, CA, 11:00 a.m.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on May 7, 2019
