Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Debra Gregori
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Debra M. Gregori


1958 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Debra M. Gregori Notice
Debra M. Gregori
July 29, 1958 - October 26, 2019
Debra Gregori passed away suddenly on Saturday, October 26, 2019. She was born and lived her whole life in Sebastopol She loved to travel, watch sports, and spend time with her family, friends and her pets. Debra is survived by her parents, John and Myrtle Gregori, her sister and brother-in-law, Lydia and Mike Ramondo, plus her many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. She was predeceased by her brother Johnny G. Gregori and her partner Barbara Vail.
In accordance with her wishes, no public service will be held.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Debra's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -