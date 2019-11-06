|
|
Debra M. Gregori
July 29, 1958 - October 26, 2019
Debra Gregori passed away suddenly on Saturday, October 26, 2019. She was born and lived her whole life in Sebastopol She loved to travel, watch sports, and spend time with her family, friends and her pets. Debra is survived by her parents, John and Myrtle Gregori, her sister and brother-in-law, Lydia and Mike Ramondo, plus her many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. She was predeceased by her brother Johnny G. Gregori and her partner Barbara Vail.
In accordance with her wishes, no public service will be held.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019