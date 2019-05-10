|
Del Hagman
Del Hagman of Del's Floral Designs Dies at 97
Delpha Marie Sager Hagman was gathered into the arms of our Lord March 21, 2019 at her home in Santa Rosa, CA. She was 97. Born on a farm in Roy, Idaho, June 30th, 1921, she grew up taking care of her four younger siblings, as her parents and older brother worked the farm. A child of the depression she was working in an ice cream parlor in Burley, Idaho at the age of 15 where she met Ted Hagman. They married in 1943 just prior to Ted joining the Army Air Corps in World War II and remained married for 73 years until his death in 2015. After the war, she and her husband built five homes together between 1951 and 1959. Moving from Idaho to Utah to California in 1971, they settled in the Santa Rosa area where Del was active in Bible Study Fellowship, Friendship Bible Coffees and Christian Women's Club. She enjoyed her garden and became a noted creator of pressed flower cards in the local area. She also avidly memorized large passages of Bible scripture. Del is survived by her daughters and their husbands, Linda and William Twitchell; and Julie and Robert Bou; six grandchildren: Stacie Twitchell Diesel, Cathleen Twitchell Holt, David Twitchell, Candela Twitchell Wells, Heidi Twitchell Holmes and Scott Twitchell; and ten great grandchildren.
Interment will be at Santa Rosa Memorial Park on Friday, May 17th at 11 a.m. A memorial service will be held at Sebastopol Christian Church at 11 a.m. on May 18th. Lunch to follow.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from May 10 to May 12, 2019