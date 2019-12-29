Home

Parent-Sorensen Mortuary and Crematory - Petaluma
850 Keokuk Street
Petaluma, CA 94952
(707) 763-4131
Delia Castelli
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
Cathedral of St. Eugene
2323 Montgomery Dr.
Santa Rosa, CA
View Map
Delia Orsola Castelli


1925 - 2019
Delia Orsola Castelli
Passed away on December 22, 2019 in Santa Rosa at the age of 94 years. Dear wife of the late Al Castelli. Beloved sister of Olindo Del Curto (Emily), Rose Mary Frugé, and the late Armeda Soldati. Adored aunt of numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
Delia was born in Italy on November 12, 1925. She and her family emigrated to the US in May 1930, settling in Valley Ford. The best days of her life were spent in high school at Tomales High where she made many friends and enjoyed dancing, playing baseball and basketball. Delia met Al Castelli, and they married on August 17, 1946 in Reno. She worked as an office manager at the White House Department Store in Santa Rosa for 45 years. In her spare time, Delia enjoyed the horse races, crossword puzzles, reading and playing bingo. She was an amazing cook and a wonderful hostess, welcoming all family and friends into her home. She will be greatly missed.
The family would like to express a heartfelt thank you to Del's longtime caregiver, Salote Vakalutukali, for the loving care, compassion, patience and friendship.
Friends and family are invited to attend the Funeral Mass, Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Cathedral of St. Eugene, 2323 Montgomery Dr., Santa Rosa. Entombment: Santa Rosa Memorial Park.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Dec. 29, 2019
