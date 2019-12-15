|
Della F. McKamey
Della F. McKamey passed away on December 2, 2019 in Santa Rosa at the age of 88 after a lengthy illness. She was born September 19, 1931 in Oakland, CA to Albert and Marion Johnson. When Della was 12, the family, including sister Betty, moved to Paradise, CA where her parents opened a restaurant. She graduated from Chico High in 1949 and married her first husband Dick Norton in 1953. They settled in Santa Rosa and had daughter Svea. They were divorced in 1969. In 1975, she married her second husband, Gene McKamey. They were married for 39 years until Gene's passing in 2014. Della was also preceded in death by her parents, her sister Betty, and many close friends. She retired in 1991 from M Hudis & Associates where she worked for more than 20 years as a draftsman. Later, she volunteered in several capacities for her senior subdivision HOA. In the 1960s, she volunteered at the YMCA teaching folk guitar. She loved camping and socializing on the North Coast and singing around the campfire with friends. She and Gene enjoyed many happy years traveling to western states in their RV. She was a great cook, often preparing seafood the family caught while camping at Lawson's on Tomales Bay. Della is survived by daughter Svea Norton, step-daughter Suzie (Dave) Martineau, step-sons Mark (Valerie), Matthew (Anne), and Michael (Tomoe) McKamey, nine grandchildren and four nephews. A special thanks to her caregiver Sisilia "Sisi" Radrodro.
A private celebration of her life will be planned for the near future. Donations in her honor may be made to Sonoma County Humane Society or Heartland Hospice.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Dec. 15, 2019