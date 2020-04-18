|
Delores Dale Madjd-Sadjadi
January 4, 1943 - April 4, 2020
Delores Dale Madjd-Sadjadi, 77, of Petaluma, California, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, April 4, 2020, following a long illness. She was loved by all and will be sorely missed.
Born January 4, 1943, in Denver, Colorado, she was the daughter of Dale and Jeanette Charlet. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Jeffrey.
She always had an infectious smile on her face. She enjoyed family, friends, and gardening. She often orchestrated large, delightful family and friend gatherings. She earned her BA in Management from Sonoma State University, and she used her management skills in her work and home life. She was the most organized person. She always seemed to be making lists, checking off lists, and collecting anything camel- or peacock-related.
She is survived by her husband, Mehdi Mike Madjd-Sadjadi, two sons, Zagros Madjd-Sadjadi and his wife, Yanfen of High Point, NC, and Azad Mehdi Madjd-Sadjadi and his fiancée, Jamuna Golden of Portland, OR; two daughters, Leila Mariam James and her husband, Gary of Petaluma, CA, and Shereen Delores Jackson and her husband, Kevin of Petaluma, CA; a brother, David Charlet of Las Vegas, NV; and seven grandchildren, Jasmine, Jessica, Riddick, Waylon, Calvin, Troy, and Celek.
In keeping with her wishes, there will be no memorial services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Petaluma, 416 Payran Street, Petaluma, CA 94952.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020