Delores Juliet Ingemansson

June 4, 1929 - March 3, 2020

Delores Juliet Ingemansson passed away on March 3, 2020. Proceeded in death by parents Romeo and Anna Martignoli, and her loving husband Nils Ingemansson. She is survived by her brother Ramund Martignoil, her childeren Erik, Kristel and Kyra. She was a grandmother to four, and great grandmother to seven. Delores who went by her nickname Marti had a heart of gold and a smile that could brighten any room. She was loved by many and her love was felt deeply among those she cherished. Her light will forever continue to shine in the hearts of her loved ones.



