Delores Juliet Ingemansson
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Delores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Delores Juliet Ingemansson
June 4, 1929 - March 3, 2020
Delores Juliet Ingemansson passed away on March 3, 2020. Proceeded in death by parents Romeo and Anna Martignoli, and her loving husband Nils Ingemansson. She is survived by her brother Ramund Martignoil, her childeren Erik, Kristel and Kyra. She was a grandmother to four, and great grandmother to seven. Delores who went by her nickname Marti had a heart of gold and a smile that could brighten any room. She was loved by many and her love was felt deeply among those she cherished. Her light will forever continue to shine in the hearts of her loved ones.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press Democrat on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
May 15, 2020
There was no other, like my dear Mother, i love and miss you so much!
Erik Ingemansson
Son
May 15, 2020
There was no other like my dear Mother, I love and miss you so much!
Erik
Son
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved