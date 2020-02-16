|
|
Denice Marie Fires
December 13, 1966 - February 11, 2020
Denice was born in Santa Rosa California. She lived here her whole life. Beloved daughter to Marcus and Dorothy Fires, sister Darla, niece and nephew Brandi and Thomas McAlvain. She enjoyed her time with her great nieces and nephews. She had a special connection with animals. She left behind her service dog "Whisper" and her loving family and friends. You'll be missed.
Her celebration of life is February 22 at 2 p.m. It's at the Evergreen Lodge, 195 North Main St., Sebastopol.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Feb. 16, 2020