Denise Pelletti
July 6, 1953 - September 2, 2019
Denise Bennincasa Pelletti went to be with the Lord on September 2, 2019 after fighting a valiant battle.
Denise lived life to the fullest and always maintained a positive attitude despite life's hardships. Denise's courage was an inspiration to all that knew her.
Denise is survived by her beloved husband Anthony "Tony" Pelletti; her son Chris Pelletti, Aunts Rose Anderson and Rita Citti, mother-in-law Egle Pelletti; sister-in-law Antoinette Pelletti; brother-in-law Gary Chow; nephew and Niece David and Nicole Chow; and numerous cousins and friends. Denise was preceded in death by her parents Orlando and Eva Bennincasa and her sister Vicky Chow. A special thank you to Lisa Salvage for the care, love and support she provided Denise.
Friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the Daniels Chapel of the Roses, 1225 Sonoma Ave., Santa Rosa. Private family entombment. If desired, donations in memory of Denise may be made to the () 1451 Guerneville Rd Ste 220, Santa Rosa, CA 95403.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019