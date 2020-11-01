Denise Trefry
November 18, 1954 - August 30, 2020
Denise Fitzgerald Trefry transitioned peacefully from this world on August 30, 2020 at her home in Santa Rosa, CA. Though she battled ovarian cancer with superhuman bravery, she was never defined by her illness, but rather by the huge life she led.
Denise was born in Anchorage, Alaska to James and Karin Fitzgerald on November 18, 1954. She was the second oldest after Dennis and big sister to Debra and baby brother, Kevin. From an early age Denise stood out, with her enormous personality and decidedly mischievous streak. Whether attacking the ski slopes or jumping horses, she was a force to be reckoned with.
A fearless free spirit, Denise left Alaska in her teens to explore Hawaii with the Arica Institute, which led her to modeling in LA and New York. The same wanderlust drew her to a career with Alaska Airlines, where countless adventures would provide a lifetime of stories, both true and invented.
After returning to Alaska, Denise met her mate, George Trefry. Their connection was instantaneous and electric. Denise soon welcomed oldest son John, followed by Kate and Sam, all the while building a brilliant career as an interior designer. Armed with her fearless vision, she had the ability to convince even the most hardened Alaskans that they, too, could be fabulous. She was devoted to bringing culture to the Last Frontier, from hosting her legendary Mad Hatter Women's Luncheons, to the spectacular fundraisers for the Anchorage Museum, to the opening of her retail store, Firenze Design.
In 2006, Denise moved to Santa Rosa, California, which she adopted as her second home and where she opened a new store, Tallulah. Although her love of travel led her all over the world, no place was more special to her than Fiore, in Northern Michigan, where she was notorious throughout the Great Lakes for her outrageous gatherings and wild stories. It was a party just to be near her.
Denise was a deeply spiritual and intuitive person and was the first to know about her new grandchild, Schmuel. She was unafraid to connect with anyone and open enough to welcome everyone. She made everyone feel special, rendering her a mother to all she opened her doors to. To her own children, she was a creative, hilarious, loving mother, and a dedicated grandmother to grandchildren, Lorenzo, Ava Rose and, Jack.
Denise's fierce spirit is timeless and eternal, and we are grateful for the chance that she had to touch so many lives. Ever the creative, Denise was known to make up her own sayings, and we leave you now with one of her favorites:
"Get up on the good foot, because a fox smells its own hole".
Here is a link to a video In Memory of Denise https://vimeo.com/455323559/0b21a99c18
For those who would like to contribute to Denise's memory, donations may be made to Commonweal which was the cancer center that helped her and countless others: https://www.commonweal.org/support/tribute-donations