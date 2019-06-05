Home

Spring Hill Memorial Park
5239 Main Street
Spring Hill, TN 37174
931-486-0059
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of the Nativity
Spring Hill, TN
Dennis Richard Conley


Dennis Richard Conley
Dennis Richard Conley, age 73 of Spring Hill, TN went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 1, 2019. His last moments on this earth were spent surrounded by his loving family.
Dennis was born in Brooklyn, NY on October 3, 1945, son of the late John and Margaret Conley.
Mr. Conley is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Susan Conley; children, Deborah (James) Shrum, Dennis Matthew (Michelle) Conley and Jennifer Conley; sister, Maureen Conley; grandchildren, Balin, Jorryn, Kyralynn, Caellum, Calliah and Kyleen; one great-grandchild, Jace; numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 7, 2019 at Church of the Nativity, Spring Hill, TN with a reception to follow.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 East Ohio Street, Suite 500, Chicago, Illinois 60611, in loving memory of Dennis Richard Conley.
SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES. 931-486-0059 www.springhill-memorial.com
Published Online in the Press Democrat on June 5, 2019
