Dennis Sousa
July 7, 1949 - June 4, 2019
Dennis Sousa, age 69, of Santa Rosa, CA was surrounded by his family when he passed away at home on June 4, 2019.
Dennis was born in Seattle, Washington to Frank and Luella on July 7, 1949. He attended Tyee High School, and graduated from Central Washington University, with a degree in business management. Dennis met Judy Lazo in Hawaii in 1989. They married on June 23, 2002 in Tahoe, California. They were remarkably dedicated to each other, traveled the world, and enjoyed a full life together with their dogs, family, and friends.
Dennis was an avid outdoor enthusiast and had a tremendous passion for life. Dennis was an exemplary business executive and worked his way to senior management positions with Woolworths. He ultimately reaped the rewards of his diligent work ethic by owning a very successful ACE Hardware store in Santa Rosa. Anyone that met Dennis was blessed, as he was genuine and truly cared for people. His sense of humor was second to none.
Dennis is survived by his wife Judy Sousa, son Corey Sousa, grandsons, Hendrix and Axton, five brothers, and two sisters.
Funeral services will be held 11:00AM on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Eggen & Lance Chapel; 1540 Mendocino Avenue in Santa Rosa, CA 95401. Celebrations of Life will be announced at a later date.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on June 9, 2019