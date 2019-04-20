|
|
Dennis Taipale
It is with deep sorrow to announce the unexpected passing of Dennis Taipale on April 7, 2019. Dennis was born to Allen and Joanne Taipale in Duluth Minnesota on April 17, 1954. In 1956, he and his family moved to Sonoma County, and made their home in Forestville.
Dennis was known for reading his newspaper. He would sit in his truck, or at his table, absorbing the daily Press Democrat. If all of Dennis' qualities and accomplishments could be written, they would fill an entire Sunday Edition. We will attempt to capture his story with these following words.
Dennis began forging lifetime friends and his strong character with being a Cub and Boy Scout. During his time as a student at El Molino High School Dennis was an accomplished wrestler. A plaque in his honor still hangs on the school's wall.
At the young age of twenty, Dennis embarked on his Petroleum Construction Career with Petroleum Engineering. In 1994 Dennis sat down with his friend, Gary Whiteman, and on a bar napkin they developed the foundation of Whiteman Petroleum. Dennis took great pride in the work he performed with the Petroleum Engineering Industry. After his passing his sons and co-workers came together to ensure the completion of his final project.
With his first wife, Denise, Dennis was blessed with his two sons, Jeffrey Taipale and David (Erica) Taipale. He was the proud and loving step-father to Melissa Henderson (Sean), Emily Mills (Rob) and his four step-grandchildren, Kyla, Mason, Garrett and Aidan.
Dennis was preceded in death by his father and his brother, Russell Taipale. He is survived by his mother Joanne Taipale-O'Connor, sisters Brenda Owens, Cheryl Denno (Dee), mother-in-law Mora Ballweber and numerous nieces and nephews.
Twenty five years ago Dennis married the love of his life, Kelly Taipale. They shared a life of love, passion, fun, adventure, comfort and support. His passing will leave an unreplaceable void in her heart.
Dennis will be missed by countless family members and friends. He will be remembered for his strong work ethic, trustworthiness and loyalty. For all that were fortunate to have known Dennis, we will hold close in our hearts the memories we have of him. Fishing, bar-b-queuing, NASCAR and all of the unexpected crazy experiences that he embraced with his snide sense of humor.
Dennis felt his life was complete when he became "Pa" with the birth of his grandson. Davey's loveable antics provided continuous smiles and laughter to Dennis' life.
Dennis may have left us without warning but his love will forever live in our hearts. A celebration of his life will be held at the Forestville Youth Park on May 18, 2019 from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2019