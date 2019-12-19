Home

Hessel Church
5060 Hessel Ave
Sebastopol, CA 95472
Service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Hessel Church
5060 Hessel Avenue
Sebastopol, CA
Dennis Thomas Jr. Notice
Dennis Thomas, Jr.
Dennis Thomas Jr. went home to be with his Lord and Savior on November 30th 2019. He is survived by his wife Peggy, their children Vaudine, Mendy, Tracy and Brent, ten grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren.
Services will be held December 28th at 11 a.m. at Hessel Church, 5060 Hessel Avenue, Sebastopol, CA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Victory Christian Academy, 4585 Badger Road, Santa Rosa, CA 95409.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019
