Denny Robertson Worthington

1919 - 2020

Despite being born five months after her parents were hospitalized with the Spanish Flu, to which her father succumbed, Denny lived a long, happy, and heathful life. She was born in Los Gatos, California and raised by her mother and grandparents. Denny met her future husband, Robert, at Stanford, where she graduated in 1941 Phi Beta Kappa. She and Robert lived in California for the next two decades, where they were active members of the Manhattan Beach Badminton club, played duplicate bridge and tennis, built a house in Orinda, and raised five children.

In 1964, the family moved to Saudi Arabia where Denny taught elementary school and she and Robert set about completing their bucket list of visiting every country in the world, eventually visiting nearly 100 countries.

Retiring in 1977 to Oakmont, they were active in the hiking, tennis and bridge groups while visiting dozens of Sonoma County wineries. Denny enjoyed Santa Rosa's rich musical opportunities and played the organ at home. For many years Denny was an environmental docent at the Bouverie Reserve.

A much beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Denny is survived by her five children: David (Carolyn), Margo, Bruce (Nancy), Pat (Jim Dehnert), and Kate Costa, twelve grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren.



