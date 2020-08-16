Dexter Robert ClaryJuly 30, 1926 - August 8, 2020Dexter Robert Clary, Sr. died on August 8, 2020, aged 94. The cause of death was the extreme distance between the date on the calendar and the date on his birth certificate.Dexter was born on July 30, 1926 in Calistoga, the youngest of five children of Thomas Peter and Rosamond Temple Clary. The family moved to Alameda in 1940 where Dexter attended Alameda High School.In September of 1944, at the personal invitation of Franklin Roosevelt, Dexter was inducted into the U.S. Army. He attended basic training at Fort Bliss and complained about the weather in El Paso for the rest of his life. The remainder of his active duty was spent in Hawaii where the weather was better, but no Calistoga. In 1948, he joined the 579th Engineer Battalion of the Army National Guard from which he retired after 21 years, having achieved the rank of 1st Sergeant.After the war, Dexter enrolled in Santa Rosa Junior College, from which he failed to graduate (remaining on "academic probation" well into the 1980's) but where he achieved his greatest success when he met his future wife Evelyn, a nursing student. They were married for 53 years, until her death in 2003. Together they raised six children.Dexter's vocation and avocation centered around the internal combustion engine. After a brief stint driving a gas route (which any of his children can probably still trace), he worked as a mechanic at the local Ford dealership for 42 years. But he was most fond of his long-time hobby of restoring Model T Fords. He was a charter member of the Redwood Empire Model T club and could often be seen tooling around the countryside in one of his many T's. Despite this lifetime obsession, he became a strong environmentalist who understood that the age of oil had passed.Dexter proudly voted in every Presidential election since casting his first vote for Harry Truman in 1948. He was bitterly disappointed to miss the opportunity of participating in the removal of the current occupant of the White House who reminded him strongly of the fascist leaders of his youth.In addition to Evelyn, Dexter was predeceased by his parents, siblings Peter, Jackson, Everett & Rosamond, as well as his oldest son, Dexter Jr.He is survived by sons Daniel (Theresa), Steven (Simone) and Andrew (Jeannine); daughters Jennifer and Margaret; grandchildren Roger (Caitlin), Bill, Andrea and Abigail; great-grandchildren Chase, Aislinn & Brooklyn, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.Contributions can be directed to Immigration Justice Campaign of the American Immigration Council, to assist in the reunification of immigrant children and their families, the cause closest to his heart.