|
|
Colonel Dian J. Davis
Colonel Dian J. Davis passed away peacefully on June 29, 2019. Dian was born in Geyserville, CA, June 22, 1936. She served in the United States Air Force for 25 years, as a Pediatric Nurse Practitioner. She continued to work as a Nurse Practitioner for many years after military retirement. Dian is preceded in death by her parents, Gladys and Lewis Davis. She is survived by many nieces and nephews to whom she was devoted.
A private family service will be held. Donations may be made to Continuum Hospice (707) 540-9835.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from July 3 to July 4, 2019