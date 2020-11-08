1/1
Dian Merodio
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dian Merodio
September 30, 1937 - November 2, 2020
Dian Merodio passed away on November 2, 2020 in Santa Rosa, CA, at the age of 83 years. Born September 30, 1937 in Manchester Point Arena. She is survived by her children; Frances Laiwa, Donna Sanchez, Juanita Toscano and Jose Merodio, 16 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
Family and friends are invited to attend her funeral service at Daniels Chapel of the Roses on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 1:00 pm. Visitation hours will be held prior to the funeral service from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm. A graveside service will be held at Santa Rosa Memorial Park immediately following the funeral service at 2:30 pm.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press Democrat on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Visitation
10:00 - 01:00 PM
Daniels Chapel of the Roses
Send Flowers
NOV
11
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Daniels Chapel of the Roses
Send Flowers
NOV
11
Graveside service
02:30 PM
Santa Rosa Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved