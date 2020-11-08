Dian MerodioSeptember 30, 1937 - November 2, 2020Dian Merodio passed away on November 2, 2020 in Santa Rosa, CA, at the age of 83 years. Born September 30, 1937 in Manchester Point Arena. She is survived by her children; Frances Laiwa, Donna Sanchez, Juanita Toscano and Jose Merodio, 16 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.Family and friends are invited to attend her funeral service at Daniels Chapel of the Roses on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 1:00 pm. Visitation hours will be held prior to the funeral service from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm. A graveside service will be held at Santa Rosa Memorial Park immediately following the funeral service at 2:30 pm.