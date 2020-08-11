Diana L. Gomez

On Saturday, 25 July 2020, Diana L. Gomez, loving mother, grandmother, and devoted sister, passed away at the tender age of 69 and is survived by her son Raymond Chenoweth, daughter-in-law April, grandchildren Sabrina, Justin, Brandon, and Piper, as well as her loving sister Arlene Rogan.

Diana loved life and was friendly to everyone. She enjoyed her hobbies which included knitting and sewing. She was known for her infectious and kind compassionate spirit. She will be sorely missed.

A private ceremony was held with family and friends.



