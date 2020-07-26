Diane April Lemmon

1954 - 2020

Diane passed away June 26, 2020 at home. Born to two loving parents, Donald and Lorraine Davis, in Dululth, MN, Diane lived a happy childhood, the fourth of six siblings. The family moved to Atascadero, CA in 1962. She graduated from Atascadero High in 1972.

She attended Cuesta Jr. College, gaining a Secretarial Certificate before attending Brigham Young University. She backpacked through Europe and was the lead singer in a country rock band called Midnight Flyer.

Diane met and married Blaine J Lemmon, an architecture student at Cal Poly. While living in Atascadero, Diane welcomed her first son, Blaine Jordan. After Blaine graduated, they moved to Santa Rosa where they welcomed daughter Brenna and sons Bryce and Taylor.

Diane ran an in-home daycare and loved children. Diane worked at Redwood Toxicology Lab for fourteen years where she enjoyed her job and co-workers.

Diane was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She held many volunteer positions in the Church. Her favorite was teaching the children songs about Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ.

Her last nine years were difficult with the death of her husband and three-year battle with pancreatic cancer. But throughout all her trials she experienced happiness.

In the last year of her life, Diane found love again with Gary Senneff who brought her an abundance of love and joy.

Being a compassionate person, Diane touched the lives of many with acts of service, big and small. Diane was warm and kind to everyone she crossed paths with. She is survived by her four children, Blaine Jordan Lemmon (Jolene), Brenna Lemmon (James Prokasky), Bryce Lemmon and Taylor Lemmon. Grandchildren, Wyatt, Levi, Caleb, Jace, Coleman and Bronwyn Diane. Siblings, Craig, Scott, Brian, Jason Davis and Debra Scott. Sister-in-laws: Janice Robinson, Joanne Mitchell, Diane Coombs.



