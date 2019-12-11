Home

Parent-Sorensen Mortuary and Crematory - Petaluma
850 Keokuk Street
Petaluma, CA 94952
(707) 763-4131
For more information about
Diane Ghirardelli
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
150 St. Joseph Way
Cotati, CA
View Map
Diane Carol Ghirardelli


1943 - 2019
Diane Carol Ghirardelli Notice
Diane Carol Ghirardelli
Passed away on December 6, 2019 in Sebastopol at the age of 76 years. Devoted wife of William Ghirardelli of Sebastopol. Cherished mother of Michael Ghirardelli (Lena), William Ghirardelli, and James Ghirardelli (Elena). Beloved grandmother of Auston Ghirardelli, Isabella Ghirardelli, Valentina Ghirardelli, Julian Marcel, and Flora Marcel. Adored daughter of the late Lola and Ronald Norman. Loving sister of Donna Asanté and Ron Norman. Survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends and family are invited to attend the Funeral Mass, Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 150 St. Joseph Way, Cotati. A Visitation will be held from 11:00 am to 8:00 pm with a Vigil Service at 7:00 pm at the PARENT-SORENSEN MORTUARY & CREMATORY, 850 Keokuk St., Petaluma. Memorial contributions may be made to Sutter Hospice or . Interment: Calvary Cemetery, Petaluma.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Dec. 11 to Dec. 15, 2019
