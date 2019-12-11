|
Diane Carol Ghirardelli
Passed away on December 6, 2019 in Sebastopol at the age of 76 years. Devoted wife of William Ghirardelli of Sebastopol. Cherished mother of Michael Ghirardelli (Lena), William Ghirardelli, and James Ghirardelli (Elena). Beloved grandmother of Auston Ghirardelli, Isabella Ghirardelli, Valentina Ghirardelli, Julian Marcel, and Flora Marcel. Adored daughter of the late Lola and Ronald Norman. Loving sister of Donna Asanté and Ron Norman. Survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends and family are invited to attend the Funeral Mass, Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 150 St. Joseph Way, Cotati. A Visitation will be held from 11:00 am to 8:00 pm with a Vigil Service at 7:00 pm at the PARENT-SORENSEN MORTUARY & CREMATORY, 850 Keokuk St., Petaluma. Memorial contributions may be made to Sutter Hospice or . Interment: Calvary Cemetery, Petaluma.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Dec. 11 to Dec. 15, 2019