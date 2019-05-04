|
Diane Dix Druehl
Diane Dix Druehl passed away peacefully on April 13, 2019. She is preceded in death by her son Jim Cory, survived by her daughter, Carolyn (Ron) Kirk, and son, Christopher (Saraj) Cory, grandsons, Ryan Kirk and Sascha Cory, great granddaughters Ashley Kirk-Robertson and Brittney Kirk, and great-great grandchildren Conner and Payten Robertson, and Camden Kirk. Diane was a California native, born October 29, 1930 in San Francisco, and lived in San Francisco, Oakland, Mill Valley, Atherton, and Santa Rosa. She was a graduate of Washington State University, and master's degree from Cal Berkeley in Library science. Diane loved to read and most of her career was spent sharing that love with students as a high school librarian for Novato Unified School District. Diane was an inspiration to all who knew her. She battled Parkinson's disease for over 40 years, and always maintained a positive attitude about her condition. She obtained her pilots license and enjoyed flying family and friends to places around California and Western states. She also loved to travel – Europe, South America, and Egypt to name a few countries. She was active and enjoyed tennis, swimming, hiking, the arts and theater, but mostly she loved to entertain. Whether it was hosting parties for the holidays, birthdays, anniversaries, or simply a get together, she was a wonderful cook and host. She especially loved her desserts.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, May 25th from 11-1 at Doubletree Rohnert Park. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on May 4, 2019