Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 25, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Doubletree Rohnert Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Diane Druehl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diane Dix Druehl


1930 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
Diane Dix Druehl Notice
Diane Dix Druehl
Diane Dix Druehl passed away peacefully on April 13, 2019. She is preceded in death by her son Jim Cory, survived by her daughter, Carolyn (Ron) Kirk, and son, Christopher (Saraj) Cory, grandsons, Ryan Kirk and Sascha Cory, great granddaughters Ashley Kirk-Robertson and Brittney Kirk, and great-great grandchildren Conner and Payten Robertson, and Camden Kirk. Diane was a California native, born October 29, 1930 in San Francisco, and lived in San Francisco, Oakland, Mill Valley, Atherton, and Santa Rosa. She was a graduate of Washington State University, and master's degree from Cal Berkeley in Library science. Diane loved to read and most of her career was spent sharing that love with students as a high school librarian for Novato Unified School District. Diane was an inspiration to all who knew her. She battled Parkinson's disease for over 40 years, and always maintained a positive attitude about her condition. She obtained her pilots license and enjoyed flying family and friends to places around California and Western states. She also loved to travel – Europe, South America, and Egypt to name a few countries. She was active and enjoyed tennis, swimming, hiking, the arts and theater, but mostly she loved to entertain. Whether it was hosting parties for the holidays, birthdays, anniversaries, or simply a get together, she was a wonderful cook and host. She especially loved her desserts.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, May 25th from 11-1 at Doubletree Rohnert Park. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on May 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.