Diane Doescher O'Brien
1942 - 2020
Diane Doescher O'Brien was born in New Jersey to Luana and Bill Doescher. She died February 15, 2020 in Santa Rosa California. Preceded in death by her parents and her brother, William Doescher, Jr., Diane is survived by: husband John, sister-in-law Alice, and the families of three nephews; Bill, Steven and Mike Doescher, and niece, Nancy Doescher Gallo and family. Also surviving her are nieces and nephews of husband John.
Diane's life was defined by her intelligence and self-discipline. Valedictorian of Clayton Valley High graduation class of '60, she went on to the University of Syracuse. Full scholarship. Later, she returned to California to attend UC Davis. There, she tutored the children of the chancellor.
After college, AT&T recruited her and she finished her twenty-five year career as Assistant Vice President of Human Relations. Her department helped the process of splitting AT&T into the Baby Bells. While at AT&T she met another senior executive, John O'Brien. They were married and traveled the world, visiting remote villages and big cities, studying traditions and cultures of each country they experienced. For decades they took two trips each year. She referred to her detailed journals— written and photo — when she shared particulars of each trip.
Diane loved good food and wine. Her gourmet dinner parties often began with one of her specialties, eggplant caviar on toasted baguette rounds. The evenings were laced with spirited discussions, especially those centered on politics and current events. As she hosted, so was she a guest. The day after any event, Diane sent a hand-written thank-you note, personalizing why she and John had enjoyed themselves.
Though Diane had a quiet demeanor, she never hesitated to speak up, citing research and wide reading to substantiate her opinions. She was a stimulating conversationalist, listening to others and then in turn, offering her own thoughts.
Nephew Bill says, "Diane was a great lady. Always generous and positive, firm in her convictions and fun to be around."
Memorial gathering for family and friends will be held at a later date.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020