|
|
Diane Elaine Kane
It is with heavy hearts that we must relay the passing of Diane Kane. Diane passed away peacefully losing her battle with cancer on July 20th, 2019, at Memorial Hospital with her family by her side. She was 73.
She was born at General Hospital on August 1, 1945 to Lyle and Lois Smith. She was married to her high school sweetheart, William Kane for 56 years.
She is survived by her husband, Bill, children, Scott (Rebecca), Robert (Anne-Marie), and Nicole Moritz (Steve), grandchildren, Bella, Lexi, Liam, Aidan, Kaitlyn, and Scott, Jr., sisters, Lois Anderson and Janice Raitano and many nephews and nieces.
Diane was a ball of energy with many creative talents. She loved time spent with her family, tending her garden, birdwatching and her beloved dogs, Tinkerbell and Cocoa.
Diane spent many years working for Santa Rosa Pediatrics and retired from the Cancer Center in Fountaingrove after 20 years.
The family wants to thank Memorial Hospice, Dr. Ian Anderson and the nurses on 3rd East Memorial Hospital.
A Memorial Mass will be said at Star of the Valley Catholic Church on Friday, August 2, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations be made to Memorial Hospice or to the .
Published Online in the Press Democrat on July 28, 2019