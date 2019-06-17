|
Diane Elise Barnes
Diane Elise Barnes, 74, of Sebastopol, peacefully passed away on June 10th, 2019 in Sebastopol in the comfort of her home.
Diane was born in Seattle, Washington to Georgiana (also Georgiana Burt of Sebastopol) and Harold Larsen on April 7th, 1945. She grew up in San Carlos, California, attended San Carlos High School and graduated in 1963. She married Al Barnes on December 12th, 1964 in Redwood City, California (married for 54 years). She graduated from Sonoma State University with a BSN degree. She worked as a nurse for 25 years starting as a staff nurse and worked up to director of nursing for ICU and ER for Palm Drive Hospital. She had a positive presence and was devoted to her family.
Diane is preceded in death by her parents and her brothers Jim and Fred.
She will be dearly missed by Al Barnes (husband), Brett (son) and Kathy Barnes, Chris and Bonnie (daughter) Patterson, Blair (son) and Ann Barnes, grandchildren Nicole, Alex, Tanner, Tallon, Mason, Treyson and Mitchell.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on June 17, 2019