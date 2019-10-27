Home

December 2, 1942 - October 21, 2019
Diane Gravenites passed peacefully surrounded by love. Diane was many things to many people. She loved to cook and her cooking brought smiles to her wife and friends alike. Susan and Diane spent 17 wonderful years together. It is with great sadness that she has left us, but her life as a teacher, devoted psychotherapist, talented musician will never be forgotten.
Diane was a person of the highest integrity and could always be depended upon for that. She was a student of Buddhism; two tenants of Buddhism are compassion and wisdom, she achieved them both.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Oct. 27, 2019
