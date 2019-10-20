|
|
Diane H. Miller
Diane H. Miller, age 67, passed away on October 13, 2019 in Santa Rosa. She was born in Catskill, NY in 1951, the youngest daughter of Herbert and Mildred Hoyt Tuttle. She is survived by a sister, Virginia (Richard) Shaw; 2 sisters-in-law, Susan and Dixie Tuttle; and many nieces and nephews. Diane worked in the travel industry for fifty years. She and her business partner, Robert Miller opened The Travel Desk travel agency in 1991. In accordance with her wishes, no formal services are planned. In lieu of flowers, donations in Diane's memory are preferred to the Ashland Volunteer Fire Department, Ashland, New York.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Oct. 20, 2019