Diane Hickling-Rechberger
On Monday, May 6th, 2019, Diane Hickling-Rechberger, loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away at the age of 74.
Diane was born on January 1st, 1945 in Paris, Arkansas to Raymond and Ann Gesell. Her brother Neal joined the family a few years later and the family traveled extensively, as her father was in the Army. She especially loved her years in Germany and Japan. Diane graduated from East High School in Pueblo, CO in 1963. She became pen pals with a boy named Steve Hickling and they fell in love and were married on June 29th, 1963. They lived in California for many years, raising their children, before Steve's death in 1982. Diane later married Fritz Rechberger, and they opened a restaurant (A la Carte Bistro), in Huntington Beach, CA. Later they owned and operated a Bed & Breakfast (Ridenhour Ranch Inn), in Guerneville, CA, before they moved to Springdale, Arkansas. Fritz died in 2006 and Diane moved to Culpeper, VA in 2016. Diane enjoyed traveling, hosting parties, visiting wineries, and spending time with friends and family. In addition, her love of animals was always evident in the way she took in and nurtured stray pets. Diane was a friend to everyone she met, fun loving and beautiful inside and out. She has left behind a true legacy of love and compassion.
Diane was preceded in death by her mother, father, brother and husbands. She is survived by her sons Todd Hickling (Jane) and Steve Hickling (Rachel); grandchildren Jordan, Jessica, Timothy, Amanda, Anthony, Alissa, and Arianna Hickling; great-grandchild Montgomery; brother-in-law Gary Hickling; sister-in-law Susan Gesell; and dear cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
A memorial celebration will be hosted by the family at The Refinery in Culpeper, VA on June 29th from 1-4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Diane's name to the Humane Society of Sonoma County.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on May 19, 2019